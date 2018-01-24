Córdoba Debuts New 21 Series Ukuleles

Córdoba has debuted its new 21 Series ukuleles. The ukuleles feature solid spruce tops and striped ebony back and sides for a guitar-inspired look and sound.

The ukuleles feature a satin finish, hand-inlaid wooden rope rosette, and matching purfling. The striped ebony features a high-contrast wood grain pattern, making each ukulele unique.

Each 21 Series ukulele is available in four sizes from soprano to baritone, and with a tenor cutaway-electric option.

21S (Soprano): $179.99 MAP • $235 MSRP

21C (Concert): $189.99 MAP • $245 MSRP

21T (Tenor): $199.99 MAP • $260 MSRP

21T-CE (Tenor with Electronics): $229.99 MAP • $300 MSRP

21B (Baritone): $209.99 MAP • $270 MSRP

For more info, stop by cordobaguitars.com.