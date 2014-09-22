Emilyn Brodsy's "Scaffolding" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s some quirky fun from New York’s Emilyn Brodsky. It’s “Scaffolding” from her new album Emilyn Brodsky Eats Her Feelings, which releases tomorrow, September 23, 2014.

This rhythmic tune showcases her introspective lyrics and starkly croonalicious vocals.

Is that an accordion I hear? Brodsky’s usual ukulele strum is absent here, but instead is replaced by a mélange of piano, tambourine, shaker and a few other items thrown in for good measure, so to speak. And yet the song feels somehow vulnerable and naked, in a good way, of course!

Brodsky shares, “In New York City scaffolding goes up and down around us constantly. Scaffolding protects buildings as they are fixed, built, or torn down. This song is about being scaffolding for another person. It's about how important it is to have that support and protection during times of change. And it's secretly about how offering support can be code for asking for support. IT IS A CONFUSING SONG BUT IT SEEMS SO SIMPLE. That's how I like to write 'em, deceptive and catchy! Have I mentioned I love a metaphor? Especially ones about buildings!"

Listen here:

Emilyn Brodsky was born the night of hurricane Gloria in the suburbs of New York City. She plays the ukulele and writes simple songs about complicated feelings. She has been called ‘charmingly aggressive’, ‘the love of my life’ and ‘a jerk’.

She has had the good fortune to play with some seriously amazing people, including: The Magnetic Fields, Pete Seeger, The Gossip, Against Me!, The Decemberists, The Hold Steady, TV on the Radio, Amanda Palmer, and Kimya Dawson. Most recently, her songs have been featured on HBO’s Girls, The Chris Gethard Show, The Rumpus, and Autostraddle.

Emilyn has a self-released album of home recordings, a split 7-inch with Mirah on Third Story Records, a full-length studio album (Emilyn Brodsky’s Greatest Tits) from Third Story Records. And on September 23rd you will have, in your hot little hands, her newest full-length, Emilyn Brodsky Eats Her Feelings, from Dead Stare.

Find out more at http://emilynbrodsky.net/