First Listen: Laura Zucker's 'Life Wide Open'

Singer/Songwriter and guitar instructor Laura Zucker has just released a new album of carefully crafted songs called Life Wide Open. A former attorney and single mom who decided to go for her dream later in life, Zucker delivers a mature perspective on love and hope.

Zucker, who just came back from the NERFA conference and was one of the winners of 2013’s West Coast Songwriters Association Best Song competition, clearly can construct a terrific turn of phrase. But it’s her compositions as a whole that make you feel like someone just wrapped you in a warm blanket.

With a Mary Chapin Carpenter meets the Indigo Girls feel, Zucker’s arrangements go beyond the usual acoustic guitar with artfully woven ukulele, mandolin, banjo, percussion, keyboard and more.

The album’s eleven tracks include highlights like “A Thousand Kisses Shy,” with its lyrical twist in the bridge, and “The Way You Stay,” a jazzy cut with a bit of a swing. Plus one of my personal faves, “Turn Around,” written as a warning to any potential suitors! If you buy the physical CD, you’ll get a lovely holiday bonus track called "Let it Shine" just in time for the season.

Here's a sneak preview of the title track, "Life Wide Open."

Life Wide Open isn’t for folks that superficially listen to music. Well, ok, you can do that if you want. But if you really wanna enjoy the simple treasure of this album, sit down with a glass of wine, listen to the lyrics and savor the moment. It’s a great holiday gift, too, for listeners of all ages.

Find out more at www.laurazucker.com or find Life Wide Openon iTunes here.

Laura B. Whitmore is the editor of Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. A singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area, she's also a veteran music industry marketer, and has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Peavey Electronics, SIR Entertainment Services, Music First, Guitar World and many more. Laura is the founder of the Women's International Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the She Rocks Awards and the Women's Music Summit and co-hosts regular songwriter nights for the West Coast Songwriters Association. More at mad-sun.com.