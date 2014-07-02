Hear Pieta Brown’s New Track "Flowers of Love" Featuring Justin Vernon

Singer-Songwriter Pieta Brown has confirmed the September 30 release of her sixth album Paradise Outlaw via Red House Records.

Produced by Brown, with frequent collaborator and partner, Bo Ramsey, Paradise Outlaw was recorded in four days at Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon's April Base studio in Wisconsin.

The album’s supporting cast includes Vernon, Amos Lee, Brown's troubadour father, Greg Brown and various members of an experimental group of players she calls the Sawdust Collective.

Paradise Outlaw boasts some of Pieta's most emotionally resonant compositions, and some of her most expressive performances to date.

Hear album track “Flowers of Love” below, featuring backing vocals from Justin Vernon of Bon Iver:

Showcasing Brown's established strengths while staking out fresh new creative territory, she says of the songs, "On my last album, I was recording near Nashville with top-call studio musicians who I hadn't worked with before, and exploring the idea of craft and trying to hone in on more classic forms than I had previously."

“Paradise Outlaw came from a radically different place. I was thinking a lot about freedom, experimentation, poetry, folk songs, bending forms and voices. I also wrote and delivered half the songs on the banjo, which was completely new for me."

The record features twelve originals by Brown plus a co-write and duet with soulster Amos Lee ("Do You Know") and a cover of Mark Knopfler's "Before Gas And TV."

Brown continues, "Growing up around many musicians and artists, often living on the fringe, I have always felt most at home among them. And that's where I made this recording. Surrounded by friends in an underground Mid-western goldmine."

The album can be pre-ordered on iTunes here.

Check out Pieta Brown online at www.pietabrown.com.