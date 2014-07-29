Highlights from the Nashville NAMM Show

The NAMM Show. Gotta love it.

Where else can you check out loads of beautiful instruments, see fabulous musicians play and then hang with all your favorite industry peeps. Nowhere!

This year’s Nashville show was jam packed full of great gear and fun times. Acoustic Nation sponsored the live performance stage, so it was exciting to see the many acoustic musicians that performed in that space.

Plus, it’s Nashville. What’s not to like? Great music just about everywhere. Excellent food. Unmatched musical energy and great people (or should I say folks??).

Loved every minute of it. Check out my gallery for my favorite gear and events this year. They’re not ranked in any order. Just random goodness!