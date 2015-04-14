Martin Guitar Introduces New Models at Musikmesse 2015 — Photo Gallery

C. F. Martin & Co. announces new X Series and Road Series models, which are set to be unveiled at Musikmesse 2015 in Frankfurt, Germany April 15-18. The contemporary X Series new models to be showcased include the 00X1AE and GPX1AE and GPCRSGT new Road Series model. Additionally, on display will be the second Signature Artist Edition Guitar, Ed Sheeran X Signature Edition, which was designed in collaboration with multi-platinum selling artist Ed Sheeran. Sheeran is once again donating 100% of his royalties from the sales of each guitar to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (www.each.org.uk), a UK-based charity in his hometown. The organization, whose Royal Patron is The Duchess of Cambridge, supports families and cares for young people with life-threatening conditions and provides services across several UK counties, including Suffolk, where Sheeran was raised. Details on the products featured at Musikmesse are below. Ed Sheeran X Signature Edition: The second Signature Artist Edition features an LX body size with Ed’s signature “X” (multiply) album logo on the headplate and fretboard in fluorescent green. The multi-platinum-selling album’s logo is inlaid in solid koa on a solid Sitka spruce top. The C.F. Martin & Co. logo is also displayed in fluorescent green on the black High Pressure Laminate (HPL) headplate. The model comes stage-ready, equipped with Fishman Isys T electronics, SP Lifespan Martin strings and a padded gig bag. (MSRP $699.00) Road Series GPCRSGT: This GPCRSGT Grand Performance, 14-fret cutaway model features a gloss top, Sapele back and sides and Fishman Sonitone electronics with USB. It is one of the first Grand Performance body sizes in the Road Series. Equipped with SP Lifespan strings and a hardshell case. This model has the look and sound of a cherished Martin guitar at an affordable price. (MSRP $1,299.00) X Series Models: 00X1AE: The 00-14 fret, non-cutaway, acoustic electric model features a Sitka spruce top and high-pressure laminate mahogany-grained back and sides. It is equipped with SP Lifespan strings and Fishman Sonitone electronics with USB. The 00X1AE is sure to please players of all levels with its ease of playability and great tone whether playing at home or on the stage. (MSRP $749.00) GPX1AE: A Grand Performance-14 fret, non-cutaway, acoustic-electric model that features a Sitka spruce top and high-pressure laminate mahogany-grained back and sides. The rust colored laminate neck complements the rich hue of the back and sides, making this an aesthetic beauty. Equipped with Fishman Sonitone electronics with USB for a great dynamic sound. (MSRP $749.00) Find out more at www.martinguitar.com.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4