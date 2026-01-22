“Modern, ergonomic, and unapologetically performance-driven”: Tosin Abasi’s long-awaited nylon-string is finally here – and he collaborated with another guitar company to make it a reality

NAMM 2026: The much-rumored Tosin Abasi nylon-string electric guitar, which has been in development for three years, is finally here.

Much like any other Abasi model, it reinvents the nylon-string as we know it through a collaboration with Yamaha-owned classical and Spanish guitar experts, Córdoba, marking the first time Abasi Concepts has ever collaborated with another firm.

Abasi had previously teased the Abasi Stage 7 in a Guitar World interview at last year’s NAMM show, where he stated that, “It’s basically an attempt to create a nylon-string instrument that [takes] a lot of the same design concepts from [other Abasi Concepts guitars] – multi-scale, thin-bodied, ergonomic – but it's for guys who maybe aren't traditional classical players, but do want a nylon-string guitar for recording and specifically for stage.”

At first glance, the Abasi Stage 7 is truly a meeting of the minds. It draws inspiration from Córdoba’s flagship Stage solidbody nylon-string guitar concept and Stage pickup system, and pairs it with Abasi Concepts’ Larada ergonomic platform.

Introducing: Córdoba | Abasi Stage 7 - YouTube Watch On

Described as a “unique 7-string instrument” tuned from B to E, the model was specifically crafted with resonance, low-end response, and rich tones in mind, as showcased by its extensively chambered mahogany body with custom internal bracing.

Ergonomics are prioritized via the 24 fanned frets, a compound radius fretboard, and a satin neck finish that guarantees “exceptional range, intonation, and playability.”

Additional features include an oval sound hole on the side of the instrument, a mahogany flat C-Shape set neck with a rosewood fingerboard, black top purfling, and a Fusion Fan headstock with a rosewood overlay. Inlaid Córdoba and Abasi logos cement the collaborative spirit, while a rosewood bridge with a bone saddle and a bone nut wrap add further flourishes to this inventive guitar.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So what's under the proverbial hood? Turns out, all Abasi Stage 7 guitars come equipped with Córdoba's Stage Pickup System, co-developed with Fishman. Thanks to an under-saddle transducer with internal body sensors, the model delivers the quintessential nylon-string tone without the “quack” associated with piezo pickups.

Image 1 of 3 Abasi Stage 7 in Acacia finish (Image credit: Abasi Concepts/Cordoba/Yamaha) Abasi Stage 7 in Ziricote finish (Image credit: Abasi Concepts/Cordoba/Yamaha) Abasi Stage 7 in Whiteburst finish (Image credit: Abasi Concepts/Cordoba/Yamaha)

A professional-quality preamp with side-mounted Volume, EQ, and Body Blend controls round up this guitar's keen specs. And in true Abasi form, the model is available in cool Ziricote, Acacia, and Whiteburst finishes.

As Yamaha Guitar Group describes it, “The Abasi Stage 7 defines a bold new direction in nylon-string guitar design – modern, ergonomic, and unapologetically performance-driven. It invites a new generation of forward-thinking players to explore nylon-string tones and make them their own.”

Priced at $1,499, the Abasi Stage 7 is now available for pre-order.

Head to Abasi Concepts to find out more.