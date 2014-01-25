Trending

NAMM 2014: Lâg Offers Limited Edition Dark Series of Acoustic Guitars in the U.S.

Lâg Guitars has launched its limited edition Dark Series of acoustic guitars in the U.S.

This new series is part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars that feature fine woods and finishes, as well as proprietary preamp/pickup systems.

The series offers a sitka spruce top with a skull rosette and mahogany back and sides, adorned in an all-black, high gloss finish. A complementary mahogany neck with a French Satin black finish boasts fast action for electric players looking for a familiar feel.

Two models are available: Dreadnought and Dreadnought Cutaway Electric. Both feature Lâg's all-new DirectLâg Plus preamp that now includes an onboard tuner.

The Lâg Limited Edition Dark Series is available January 2014 with U.S. Street pricing ranging from $229.99 - $329.99.

For more information, visit lagguitars.com.

