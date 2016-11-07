Neil Young Premieres "Indian Givers" Music Video

(Image credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Peace Trail, Neil Young's new album, will be coming down the pipeline December 9 via Reprise Records.

The album—a primarily acoustic affair—reflects an intimate, sparse approach that truly draws the listener into the heart of the songs. Each track is rich with Young’s lyrical expression of his impassioned humanitarian concerns, which remain as timely as ever.

To hear exactly what we're talking about, you can check out the album's first single, "Indian Givers," via the new music video below. The tune lends moral support to the battle at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, where Native Americans and environmentalists are fighting construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in an effort to protect river water.

Peace Trail was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-la Studios and features Young on vocals and guitar, Jim Keltner on drums and Paul Bushnell on bass. It was produced by Young and John Hanlon and mixed by Hanlon.

You can see the album's complete track list below.

For more about Young and Peace Trail, visit neilyoung.com.

Peace Trail Track List:

1. Peace Trail

2. Can’t Stop Workin’

3. Indian Givers

4. Show Me

5. Texas Rangers

6. Terrorist Suicide Hang Gliders

7. John Oaks

8. My Pledge

9. Glass Accident

10. My New Robot