Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band “Scream At The Night” — Exclusive Premiere

With a title like “Scream At The Night,” who wouldn’t sit up and listen?!

From the band’s upcomingSo Delicious album, it starts off with twangy guitars and a down and dirty harmonica, this could be called a protest song. A call to action.

If nothing else it got me tapping and nodding. It’s a juicy plain spoken assault on conformity. I dig it.

As the Reverend himself shares, “The chord progression of this song started as a joke. I was just playing around with some of those famous "hit song" chord progressions, but playing them backwards. The progression in the verses came to me messing around like that. Then I came up with the walking fingerstyle runs that happen in the intro and choruses. My thumb plays what your fingers traditionally would play, and my fingers play like your thumb would traditionally play... At least in fingerstyle blues. I played it for the band and we all looked at each other and decided it wasn't a joke, but rather something really beautiful and interesting. To me it is almost like turning a song upside down in a way. Also, despite being a ‘pretty’ song, it might be the angriest song on the record.”

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will begin the North American leg of their new tour on February 25 in Chicago, Ill. The So Delicious tour will reach 50 U.S. markets including theSouth by Southwest (SXSW) music festival before hitting international territories in May and then again next fall.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band bridges genres and eras with an intensity and effortlessness few contemporary artists possess. Their new album So Delicious elevates the trio’s work to a new level.

Produced by Rev. Peyton, So Delicious, due out February 17, 2015, offers the band’s most diverse collection of songs yet, buoyed by the Rev.’s supercharged six-string virtuosity — a unique style of fingerpicking inspired by his Delta blues heroes, but taken to new, original heights.

The fifth full-length original album by the group — which includes Breezy Peyton on washboard and supporting vocals and Ben Bussell on drums and supporting vocals — is their debut on Shanachie/Yazoo Records, a label known for the historic reissues of blues and other forms of old-time American music that are the bedrock inspiration for the Rev.’s sound and approach.

