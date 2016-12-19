See Martin's Two Millionth Guitar in This Exclusive New Video

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Founded in 1833, C.F. Martin & Company has made many guitars over the past 183 years.

And someone has been keeping count.

Martin celebrated its 500 thousandth guitar in 1990. In 2004, the company built its millionth, an occasion it marked by creating a unique commemorative model: the D-100, a guitar based on the iconic D-45 and festooned with gold, pearl, and precious stones.

Twelve years later, Martin has created its two-millionth guitar. And to celebrate, the guitar maker has once again designed a guitar like no other: the D-200.

“Someone said to me, ‘Chris, you know the two-millionth Martin guitar is rapidly approaching,’” recalls Chris Martin IV, Martin’s chairman and CEO. “‘Do you want to commemorate it in a similar way that you did the millionth guitar?’ And I said. ‘Absolutely.’”

The result is a guitar that celebrates time—not just the history behind the legendary brand but also the connection between fine guitars and fine watches. The commemorative instrument features intricate inlays that replicate the gears and inner workings of a fine timepiece.

“The two-millionth guitar is basically an exercise in showmanship of process, technique and doing a very specific theme,” says Tim Teel, Martin’s director of instrument design.

As part of its celebration, Martin will carry the theme over to a limited-edition run of the D-200, each of which will come with a special watch made by the RGM Watch Company just for D-200 owners.

“There is a connection between people who like fine guitars and fine watches, and we’ve decided to bring those two together,” Chris Martin says. “It’s something pretty special.”

Guitar World is proud to present the exclusive premiere of this video that tells the story behind Martin and RGM partnership and the creation of Martin’s historic two-millionth guitar.