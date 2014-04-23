Stream Rodrigo y Gabriela’s New Record ‘9 Dead Alive’

Rodrigo y Gabriela's new record 9 Dead Alive is now streaming in its entirety.

Take a listen here.

9 Dead Alive (ATO) will be released on April 29, and it is the band's first record of new material in five years.

It is available for pre-order now.

The album was recorded and produced by the duo at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.

A documentary film called For Those About to Rock: The Story of Rodrigo y Gabriela, directed by journalist Alejandro Franco, had its world premiere at this year's SXSW film festival. It will be showing at film festivals around the world throughout the year.

Watch Rodrigo y Gabriela's video for 9 Dead Alive track “The Russian Messenger”:

More tour dates have been announced in support of the album as well. The first leg of touring begins in Portland, ME, on April 25 and ends May 11 in Seattle, WA.

The second leg begins July 27 at the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ, and ends August 17 at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. The complete list of confirmed dates is below. This will be duo’s first tour together since summer 2011.

Complete tour dates are below. More will be announced soon.

April

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre w/Bobby Long

26 - Albany, NY - The Egg w/Bobby Long

May

1 - 3 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater w/Zach Heckendorf

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum w/Zach Heckendorf

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium w/Zach Heckendorf

9 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater w/Zach Heckendorf

11 - Seattle - The Paramount Theatre w/Zach Heckendorf

July

25 - 27 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

27 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

31 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap

31 - Aug 2 - Bridgeport, CT - Gathering of the Vibes Festival

August

10 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijier Gardens

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks w/Nathaniel Rateliff

Find out more at rodgab.com.