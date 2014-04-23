Stream Rodrigo y Gabriela’s New Record ‘9 Dead Alive’

Rodrigo y Gabriela's new record 9 Dead Alive is now streaming in its entirety.
Take a listen here.
9 Dead Alive (ATO) will be released on April 29, and it is the band's first record of new material in five years.
It is available for pre-order now.
The album was recorded and produced by the duo at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.
A documentary film called For Those About to Rock: The Story of Rodrigo y Gabriela, directed by journalist Alejandro Franco, had its world premiere at this year's SXSW film festival. It will be showing at film festivals around the world throughout the year.
Watch Rodrigo y Gabriela's video for 9 Dead Alive track “The Russian Messenger”:
More tour dates have been announced in support of the album as well. The first leg of touring begins in Portland, ME, on April 25 and ends May 11 in Seattle, WA.
The second leg begins July 27 at the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, NJ, and ends August 17 at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. The complete list of confirmed dates is below. This will be duo’s first tour together since summer 2011.
Complete tour dates are below. More will be announced soon.
- April
- 25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre w/Bobby Long
- 26 - Albany, NY - The Egg w/Bobby Long
May
1 - 3 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater w/Zach Heckendorf
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum w/Zach Heckendorf
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium w/Zach Heckendorf
9 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater w/Zach Heckendorf
11 - Seattle - The Paramount Theatre w/Zach Heckendorf
July
25 - 27 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival
27 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
31 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap
31 - Aug 2 - Bridgeport, CT - Gathering of the Vibes Festival
August
10 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijier Gardens
14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks w/Nathaniel Rateliff
Find out more at rodgab.com.