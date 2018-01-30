Tanglewood Introduces New Union Series of Acoustic Guitars

Tanglewood has announced its new Union Series of acoustic guitars. The new series, which features three guitars, is aimed at entry-level guitarists.

Constructed from classic Mahogany tone woods,including premium grade Solid African Mahogany tops, the Union Series provides superior tone and quality. Each Union model has a maple hardwood binding to the body front and headstock, with a maple inlay forming the soundhole rosette.

The three models—the SFCE, the F and the D—will be available in February, starting at $249.

For more info, stop by tanglewoodguitars.co.uk.