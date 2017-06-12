Here's a recent video from Texas Blues Alley, the gang that brought you How to Be a Jerk Guitarist in 10 Easy Steps.

This one, which features TXBA's Anthony Stauffer, is called "10 Ways to Help Your Band Hate You."

"This video presents 10 great tips for becoming your band's most favorite member," Stauffer says. "These tips will ensure you can stay in this band for a long time—and definitely not get fired. You can take these tips seriously because I'm a guitar teacher ... on the internet."

Tips include "Be hard to contact," "Discuss politics and dietary views during setup," "Keep your gear interesting" and more. Enjoy!

For more about Texas Blues Alley, visit texasbluesalley.com.