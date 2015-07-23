100 Greatest Guitar Solos: No. 37 — Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" (Slash)

“When ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ was written, it was a joke as far as I was concerned,” Slash says.
“I was just fuckin’ around when I came up with that riff. To me it was a nightmare because, for some strange reason, everyone picked up on it and, the next thing you knew, it had turned into a song. I hated it forever!
"The guitar solo itself is a one-take, spontaneous kind of thing. Having played the song at rehearsals enough times, when it came to recording it I knew exactly where the melody was and it came real easy.”
