Watch 1,200 Musicians Play Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Last July, Rockin’ 1000 brought together 1,000 Italian musicians to perform Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” in a bid for the Dave Grohl–led band to perform in Cesena, Italy. A video of the performance went viral, and the gambit succeeded in bringing the Foos to Cesena in early November.

Rockin’ 1000 was back in action recently, this time with 1,200 musicians who performed a full concert that featured a range of rock classics. Once again, the show took place in Cesena.

Some of the songs performed include AC/DC’s “It's a Long Way to the Top,” the Clash’s “Police on My Back,” the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” a classic rock medley featuring tunes by Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin, and, appropriately, the Beatles’ “Come Together.”

But the tune that seems to be getting the most attention online is Rockin’ 1000’s cover of Nirvana's “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” You can check out that cover and others from the show below.

UPDATE: The top pro-shot video below was added to YouTube in late January 2017. Be sure to check it out.