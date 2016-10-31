2017 She Rocks Awards to Honor Lita Ford, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding and More

The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) has announced the 2017 She Rocks Awards honorees.

The fifth annual She Rocks Awards, which pay tribute to women in the music industry, will take place 7 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel during the 2017 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Tickets are available at sherocksawards.com.

The 2017 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

Monique Boyer, director, global artist relations/PRO membership at M.A.C. Cosmetics

Rebecca Eaddy, marketing communications manager for Roland Corporation U.S.

Lita Ford, legendary rock guitarist, vocalist and songwriter

Beverly Fowler, director of artist relations and events at PRS Guitars

Lisa Foxx, radio personality at MYfm on the iHeartRadio network

Charyn Harris, conductor of music programs at A Place Called Home

Karrie Keyes, founder of Soundgirls and sound engineer for Pearl Jam

Tracy Leenman, owner of Musical Innovations music retailer

Dani Markman, director, A&R, Disney Music Group

Shirley Manson, lead singer from multi-award winning band, Garbage

Esperanza Spalding, Grammy® Award-winning bass player, singer/songwriter

Leanne Summers, president/CEO of LAWIM (Los Angeles Women in Music)

“We are excited to recognize our 2017 honorees, who come from diverse areas of our industry. Each has made her contributions in her own, unique way, inspiring and energizing others. We look forward to honoring them all and sharing this celebration of women in music,” said the WiMN founder, Laura B. Whitmore.

In addition, the She Rocks Awards will host the album release of She Rocks Vol 1, A Collection of Kick-Ass Guitar Goddesses, a compilation of eleven virtuoso female guitarists produced by Brad Tolinksi and released on Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label. Performances from the artists on the CD will be included in the program.

The She Rocks Awards will open with a performance by Brandy Robinson, winner of the #SaveAGuitar opening act contest. The house band for the show, Rock Sugah, is led by bassist Divinity Roxx and features Kat Dyson on guitar, Benita Lewis on drums and Lynette Williams on keys.

Gearing up for its fifth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, The Bangles, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, Janie L. Hendrix, Amani Duncan, Mary Peavey, and more.

With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, networking opportunities and more, the She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music.

This event has sold out for the past four years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. The She Rocks Awards will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel. Men are welcome, too!

The 2017 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by Neumann, Gretsch, Seymour Duncan, Avid, PRS Guitars, Roland, #SaveAGuitar, Breedlove, Zildjian, Guitar Center, Casio, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Sabian, Linear Integrated Systems, Schecter Guitars, Gator Cases, Berklee College of Music, The Music People, LAWIM, Music Inc., Music & Sound Retailer, Music-News.com, Premier Guitar, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Keyboard, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and more.