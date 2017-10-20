Rush Announce 40th Anniversary 'A Farewell to Kings' Reissue

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rush have announced a 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings.

The reissue—which is set for a December 1 release—will be available in a Super Deluxe Edition, three-CD Deluxe Edition, four-LP Deluxe Edition and a Deluxe Digital Edition.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes three CDs, Blu-ray audio and four 180-gram vinyl LPs. The extra discs include a February 1978 performance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon—featuring the 2112 suite performed in its entirety—and four covers of Farewell to Kings songs by Big Wreck, Dream Theater, Alain Johannes and the Trews.

You can preorder the set here, and check out the tracklist below.

Rush, A Farewell to Kings—40th Anniversary: Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

DISC 1

Original Album

DISC 2

Live at Hammersmith Odeon—February 20, 1978

1. "Bastille Day"

2. "Lakeside Park"

3. "by-Tor & the Snowdog"

4. "Xanadu"

5. "A Farewell to Kings"

6. "Something for Nothing"

7. "Cygnus X-1"

DISC 3

Live at Hammersmith Odeon – February 20, 1978

1. "Anthem"

2. "Closer to the Heart"

3. "2112"

4. "Working Man"

5. "Fly by Night"

6. "In the Mood"

7. "Drum Solo"

8. "Cinderella Man"

9. "Xanadu" – Dream Theater

10. "Closer to the Heart" – Big Wreck

11. "Cinderella Man" – The Trews

12. "Madrigal" – Alain Johannes

13. "Cygnus X-2 Eh"

Blu-Ray Audio—Disc 4

96kHz 24-bit 5.1 Surround Mix by Steven Wilson - Original Album

96kHz 24-bit Original Stereo Analog 2015 Remaster - Original Album