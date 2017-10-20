Sons of Apollo Premiere "Lost in Oblivion" Music Video

(Image credit: Hristo Shindov/Official Press Photo)

Sons of Apollo—the group featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)—have celebrated the release of their debut album, Psychotic Symphony by releasing a new music video for their song, "Lost in Oblivion."

You can watch the video—which was directed by Vicente Cordero—below.

"I can't believe it's finally here!!! The Sons of Apollo debut album is finally out today!" Portnoy said in a press release. "To prime everybody for the release, we're excited to debut the video for 'Lost In Oblivion'."

"This song is full-on energy, excitement and shred! From that crazy double-bass drum pattern that took me forever to perfect to the insane bass and guitar unisons throughout the song, to Jeff's always-hooky chorus, this song is another great example of what this band is about."

Speaking about the genesis of the band in an introductory electronic press kit, Sherinian said "I think the only thing we tried to achieve is just to be true to what our influences were and played what we were really feeling musically at the time."

"We didn't try to go in any specific direction," he continued. "We just wrote what we felt, and we just got in the room and put together all the riffs and it just organically really came together in a great way."

For more on Sons of Apollo, follow along on Facebook.