AC/DC Perform "Baptism by Fire" at Coachella — Video

Below, feast your eyes on some recently posted high-quality video of AC/DC performing "Baptism by Fire," a new track from 2014's Rock Or Bust, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend (April 10).

The clip, which was posted by ACDC-Italia.com, merges two fan-filmed videos to create a full performance of the song.

The live performance was the band's first full show in five years.

"I hope you guys like rock and roll, because that's all we do," said frontman Brian Johnson early in the set.