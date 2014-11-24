AC/DC Premiere "Rock or Bust" Music Video

AC/DC have premiered the official video for "Rock or Bust," the title track from their new album.

The clip, which you can watch below, was shot in early October with director David Mallet at Black Island Studios in Middlesex, England.

You'll notice drummer Phil Rudd isn't behind the kit in the video; he also was missing from the shooting of the far more ridiculous "Play Ball" music video.

In both clips, Rudd was replaced by drummer Bob Richards. At the time, singer Brian Johnson told fans that Rudd was unable to participate due to an undisclosed "family emergency."

Rock Or Bust is scheduled for release December 2.