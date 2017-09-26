Aerosmith Cancel Tour Dates Following Steven Tyler Illness

(Image credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Aerosmith have cancelled the last four South and North American dates of their AeroVederci tour, as singer Steven Tyler recovers from "unexpected medical issues."

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," the band said in a statement following the announcement. "With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon, rocking the world."

A statement on Tyler's Twitter account said that the singer was facing "unexpected medical issues," and had to seek "immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time."

Tyler himself implored fans not to worry in his own section of the statement, saying "I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I'll be back."

Just last summer, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was hospitalized after collapsing backstage during a Hollywood Vampires show in Coney Island, New York.

You can see all of the cancelled dates below.

Aerosmith Cancelled Dates