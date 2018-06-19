Alice in Chains Announce Fall Tour Dates

(Image credit: Pamela Littky)

Alice in Chains have announced another leg of U.S. tour dates for this fall.

The band had previously announced the first dozen or so dates of the fall American tour back in March, but now the full tour has been scheduled. You can check out the group's itinerary below.

Last month, Alice in Chains premiered "The One You Know," their first new song in five years. The track is the first single from the band's as-yet untitled upcoming album, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz—who also produced the band's last two efforts, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” Jerry Cantrell told Guitar World about the new album in an interview last month. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

For more information, point your browser to aliceinchains.com.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund

June 21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival

June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

June 28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood

June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

July 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Oct. 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 18 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 20 - Newkirk, Okla. @ First Council Casino

Oct. 21 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 24 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The BJCC

Oct. 26 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 28 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Events Center