Alice in Chains Announce Fall Tour Dates

Alice in Chains have announced another leg of U.S. tour dates for this fall.
The band had previously announced the first dozen or so dates of the fall American tour back in March, but now the full tour has been scheduled. You can check out the group's itinerary below.
Last month, Alice in Chains premiered "The One You Know," their first new song in five years. The track is the first single from the band's as-yet untitled upcoming album, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz—who also produced the band's last two efforts, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.
“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” Jerry Cantrell told Guitar World about the new album in an interview last month. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”
Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:
- June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund
- June 21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival
- June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
- June 24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
- June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival
- June 28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood
- June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien
- July 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park
- July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt
- July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
- July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30
- July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
- July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
- July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive
- July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
- July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp
Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Oct. 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Oct. 18 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 20 - Newkirk, Okla. @ First Council Casino
Oct. 21 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct. 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 24 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The BJCC
Oct. 26 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 28 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Events Center