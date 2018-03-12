Alice in Chains Putting Finishing Touches on New Album, Announce North American Summer Tour

Alice in Chains have announced dates for the second leg of their North American headline tour, which kicks off August 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia. These new dates are part of an extended worldwide trek that'll see the band performing across North America and Europe. The current dates—which stretch from April to September—are listed below, and ticket information can be found here.
In other Alice In Chains news, the band—Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez and William DuVall—are putting the finishing touches on the their new album, the followup to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The disc, which was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz, will be released later this year. Stay tuned for more info in the weeks ahead.
Alice in Chains 2018 Tour:
April 28 – Boston, MA - House of Blues
April 30 – Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
May 1 – Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
May 3 – Washington DC – Anthem
May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion
May 5 – Virginia Beach – WNOR Lunatic Luau
May 7 – New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
May 8 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 12 – St. Louis, MO - Pointfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion
May 15 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
May 16 – South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
May 18 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion
June 16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
June 17 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund
June 21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival
June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
June 24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival
June 28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood
June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien
July 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park
July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt
July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30
July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive
July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp
Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre