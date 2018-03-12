Alice in Chains Putting Finishing Touches on New Album, Announce North American Summer Tour

Alice in Chains are hitting the road April 28. (Image credit: Johnny Buzzerio)

Alice in Chains have announced dates for the second leg of their North American headline tour, which kicks off August 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia. These new dates are part of an extended worldwide trek that'll see the band performing across North America and Europe. The current dates—which stretch from April to September—are listed below, and ticket information can be found here.

In other Alice In Chains news, the band—Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez and William DuVall—are putting the finishing touches on the their new album, the followup to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The disc, which was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz, will be released later this year. Stay tuned for more info in the weeks ahead.

For more information, point your browser to aliceinchains.com.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour:

April 28 – Boston, MA - House of Blues

April 30 – Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

May 1 – Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

May 3 – Washington DC – Anthem

May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion

May 5 – Virginia Beach – WNOR Lunatic Luau

May 7 – New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

May 8 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – St. Louis, MO - Pointfest

May 13 – Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

May 15 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

May 16 – South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

May 18 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA - WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

June 16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

June 17 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

June 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund

June 21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival

June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

June 28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood

June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

July 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre