Annie Shred Plays Medieval-Style Hammered Dulcimer Music on Guitar — Video

Here's a brand-new video we spotted on Jim Dunlop's Facebook page just before the New Year festivities.

It's a clip of guitarist Annie Grunwald—who's also known as Annie Shred—performing her own electric guitar arrangement of Dizzi Dulcimer's "Dizzi Jig."

"I was in love with this beautiful [hammered dulcimer] piece, so I transcribed it onto my guitar," Annie says. "I'm using the MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay pedal by Dunlop."

Check out the video below, and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook. We've also included the original hammered dulcimer version of "Dizzi Jig" (bottom video) for reference.

Note that Dunlop's MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay was crowned the most-popular Dunlop pedal in GuitarWorld.com's Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown in early December.

For more about the MXR Carbon Copy Delay pedal, head in this general direction. For more about Annie Shred, follow her on Facebook.