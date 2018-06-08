As I Lay Dying Return with New Song, "My Own Grave"

As I Lay Dying are back. Today, the band released the music video for a new song called "My Own Grave." You can watch it above.

"My Own Grave" features the band's best known lineup—Tim Lambesis on lead vocals, Jordan Mancino on drums, Phil Sgrosso on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Nick Hipa on lead guitar and backing vocals and Josh Gilbert on bass and clean vocals—and is the band's first new song in six years.

In 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison for hiring a "hitman"—who turned out to be an undercover detective—to kill his estranged wife. He was released on parole, after serving two and a half years of his sentence, in December 2016.

As I Lay Dying will play their first comeback show next Saturday, June 16 at Soma Sidestage in San Diego, California.

For more on the band, follow along on Facebook.