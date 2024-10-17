“In Guitar Center, people would think I was playing for the first time – but I promise you, my band makes better music than 80% of them”: Meet Chat Pile, the sludge metallers shouting down the “tone lords” and “goobers” ruining guitar culture

Features
By
published

The self-taught DIY quartet are making seismic waves across the noise rock scene – and they’re doing it with cult electrics, solid-state amps and a baritone that’s neither a “djent  stick” nor “a surf guitar made of plastic”

Chat Pile
(Image credit: Matthew Zagorski)

Named after the toxic gravel heaps left by mining lead, Chat Pile formed in 2019 to spawn music no less ugly and imposing. Their 2022 debut God’s Country captured the bleakness of Midwest life through atmospheric and dissonant noise rock, while their sophomore album Cool World looks at the interconnected nature of global violence.

Whether playing a bone-rattling blend of noise-rock, sludge and nu-metal, country songs on horror soundtracks, or covers of Sepultura, RATM and Nirvana, Chat Pile always sound like themselves. Bassist Stin and guitarist Luther Manhole agree that their quintessential riff is Rat Boy – a frantic run in an asymmetrical yet pummeling time signature – nicknamed The Spider Song due to the riff’s crazy fingering.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dan Bradley
Dan Bradley

Dan started guitar in his early teens – playing every day on a sunburst Les Paul copy he still regrets selling – and has never stopped. He read English at Cambridge, spent several years in Australia and Japan, then worked as a Japanese to English translator for over a decade. His fiction, essays, translations, and reviews of books and live music have appeared in GrantaThe GuardianThe Independent and Times Literary Supplement, among others. He fell in love with playing bass after the pandemic, and now performs in a sludgy post-metal band in Cardiff, Wales.