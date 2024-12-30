“Jason and I were always battling for the same space in the mix”: The controversial mixing of Metallica’s …And Justice for All wasn’t a hazing of Jason Newsted. This is James Hetfield’s explanation

Features
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

The band's first album with Newsted, ...And Justice for All was marked by the band's increasingly progressive and technically intricate bent – and barely audible bass parts

Metallica&#039;s Jason Newsted (left) and James Hetfield perform onstage at Castle Donington in Donington, England on August 22, 1987
(Image credit: Mike Cameron/Redferns)

Given the band's success and the resources at their disposal, it remains remarkable that Metallica have had not one, but two, albums with enormously controversial mixes.

The more recent of the two was on 2003's St. Anger, which was a polarizing album even without its famous ‘metal trash can lid’ snare drum sound. The other came 15 years before, on, 1988's ...And Justice for All.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from