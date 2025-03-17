“He was very frightened, mostly from the volume. My new amplifiers now go to infinity, and I think that idea was very scary to him”: Nigel Tufnel had plenty of volume when he jammed with Joe Satriani, but “couldn't fathom” what the guitar hero was doing

Features
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

Given that this was a guitarist who had already broken new ground in amp volume, the intimidation Satriani felt was definitely understandable

Nigel Tufnel (left) and Joe Satriani perform onstage
(Image credit: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns, Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Though he left Spinal Tap in a huff before they began experimenting with jazz odysseys, Nigel Tufnel has plenty of musical range – just listen to the beautiful, classically influenced instrumental piano piece he performed (if I wrote the name of it here I might lose my job) in the classic film about his totally real band, This is Spinal Tap.

With that sort of versatility, and Tap's undisputed place in the halls of rock kings and queens, it makes sense that Tufnel once found himself sharing the stage with one of guitar's great virtuosos, Joe Satriani.

It's a pairing that makes for a fascinating meeting of the musical minds. So, what was it like?

Recounting Satriani's guest appearance with Tap, Tufnel said in an interview, “He was very frightened, mostly from the volume, because he plays a bit lower than we do. My new amplifiers now go to infinity, and I think that idea was very scary to him, because most amplifiers go to 10, but I made the jump to infinity.”

The intimidation Satriani felt was understandable. After all, this was the guitarist who had already broken new ground in amp volume with a Marshall fitted with volume controls that went up to 11...

Despite having the upper hand in volume, though, Tufnel felt nothing but admiration for Satriani's skill.

“Sound and technique, obviously, are two different things. He has got both. I have volume.”

Watching the Ibanez-toting virtuoso play, Tufnel said, “I did have a chance to slow it down on a video once, and it was still too quick. So I don't really know what he's doing. Otherwise, you know, I would do it.

“I look at it, [how] his fingers move, and I say, ‘Yeah, yeah, but where are they going?’ You can't really be jealous of something you can't fathom. And that's my situation.

“You see, if I was close to doing what he could do, I would feel some envy, I suppose, but I just don't understand it a lot of the time. I mean, I hear what he's doing and I like it, but I can't copy it.”

These humble quotes aside, it does make us wonder if we'll see Spinal Tap recruit any other guitar legends for a stage or studio collaboration in the future.

Guess we'll find out in Spinal Tap II...

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Jack White and Yoyoyoshie

“If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion”: Jack White has gifted his signature Fender Triplecaster to his new favorite guitar player
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen

“I will not ever play a note on a Van Halen song!” Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his reported involvement on a new Van Halen album
Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck

“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson
See more latest
Most Popular
A portrait of Warren Haynes holding a P-90 loaded Gibson Firebird, which the Gov&#039;t Mule frontman and Allman Brothers Band alumnus reveals is a future signature model.
“I always wanted to do one more Allman Brothers studio record, but that just wasn’t meant to be”: How Warren Haynes is finishing what Gregg Allman started with Derek Trucks’ help – and why he’s fallen for J Mascis’ Squier Jazzmaster
Max Keyes of Spiral XP sits on top of the world—at least a sculpture of it. The picture is grayscale black-and-white and he plays an offset guitar.
“I was like, ‘I’m just going to move my hand around the guitar until it makes sense and sounds similar to the melodies in my head”: Meet Spiral XP, the indie shoegazers sparked by a game-changing guitar breakthrough
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - AUGUST 03: Stanley Clarke of Stanley Clarke N 4Ever performs during the 2024 Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park on August 03, 2024 in Newport, Rhode Island.
“I got rid of a lot of my electric basses – at one point I had over 100!” After five decades at the low-end, Stanley Clarke decided to part ways with his astonishing bass collection
Martin Mendéz from Opeth performs on stage at Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 on June 27, 2024 in Oslo.
“It’s difficult to hear bass playing in metal, but players like Geezer Butler stand out – they try to do something different with their parts. If they don’t, I usually find it a bit boring”: Opeth’s Martín Méndez names the 5 albums that shaped his sound
Stevie Ray Vaughan (left) and Lonnie Mack perform onstage in the mid-1980s
“Lonnie came into an Austin club where we were playing. I asked him if he would play, but Lonnie, the master of the Flying V, said he wouldn't touch anything but a Gibson”: When Stevie Ray Vaughan met his oft-overlooked, pioneering, V-wielding guitar hero
George Harrison (left) and John Lennon play the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back
“I think I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing”: George Harrison typically sketched out his solos in advance – his iconic lead break on this classic Beatles track was a notable exception
Gary Lucas plays a Fender Stratocaster
“I’m sitting on the couch with a guitar, and Jeff is standing over me. He pulled out a notebook with lyrics and doodles, started singing, and that was Grace”: How Gary Lucas made guitar magic with Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart and Chris Cornell
Posed full length studio portrait of Eddie Van Halen with a Peavey guitar
“It must have been a big shock when little Peavey in Mississippi got the biggest guitar hero out there. But Ed just appreciated the quality of craftsmanship”: The story of Peavey and its era-defining Van Halen collaborations – and why they came to an end
Paul Banks of Interpol adjusts the tuning on his Les Paul Custom, and wears a dark pair of sunglasses.
“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo – I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school”: Interpol frontman Paul Banks on making landmark records, his favorite John Frusciante solo and why he’s no fan of the Fender Twin
Imperial Triumphant
“People think I’m not a good guitar player because it sounds really sloppy. I play in an avant-garde death metal band – you shouldn’t be comfortable”: How Imperial Triumphant became one of the most garishly experimental metal bands of a generation