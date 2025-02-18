“Hard to believe that rehearsals begin a week from Monday. We begin again. Every time a rebirth. Every time an adventure”: Another former Smashing Pumpkins bassist is joining Garbage on tour

There seems to be a strong correlation between being a bassist for the Smashing Pumpkins and ultimately joining Garbage… or vice versa. Former Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt bassist Nicole Fiorentino is continuing this trend, after having recently been announced as Garbage’s new touring bassist.

The news was shared via an official statement on the band's social media: “Delighted to announce that former Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt Nicole Fiorentino will be taking over bass guitar tour duties with us this year.

“Hard to believe that rehearsals begin a week from Monday. We begin again. Every time a rebirth. Every time an adventure.” From her end, Fiorentino wrote, “Beyond thrilled to announce I’ll be joining Garbage on bass for their 2025 tour! See you out there!”

A post shared by 🩸garbage🩸 (@garbage) A photo posted by on

In May 2010, Fiorentino was announced as the new Smashing Pumpkins bassist – replacing Ginger Pooley. She contributed to Teargarden by Kaleidyscope, Vol. 3 and Oceania – part of Billy Corgan’s 34-track concept album-style project based on the Tarot, which he launched in 2009 following the departure of original Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Before wielding a bass next to Corgan, Fiorentino was a member of the Chicago alt-rock band Veruca Salt as well as Spinnerette, Light FM, and Twilight Sleep. Post-Pumpkins, she also joined The Cold and Lovely, and formed the Gothic rock outfit Bizou, in addition to touring duties with various bands.

She follows in the footsteps of Ginger Pooley, who, last year also returned to action thanks to Garbage. In a 2024 Guitar World interview, Pooley shared the reasons and life changes that led to her leaving the Pumpkins.

“As soon as I had my daughter, my mom passed away. That was really difficult, and my daughter’s birth had been very difficult; and having a newborn was very difficult. When I realized how much work it is to have a baby, I was like, ‘I can’t even fit in my brain those 250 songs – plus the new ones every day.’ And I wanted to be the kind of mom that was present physically.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I honestly believe that Billy would have been cool with having the family out on tour, which I thought I’d do. And that was gonna be fine, but it’s so taxing having to raise a newborn.”

She continued, “Nicole Fiorentino was starting to rehearse with them. That was surreal for me: ‘Okay, that was my gig, now that’s not my gig.’ I wouldn’t say there was like, regret – but it was kind of like when you’re seeing your ex get engaged or married! It’s like, ‘Okay, but I got married too, so it’s fine!’”

In 2006, Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery – who played with Garbage from 2005 to 2022 – also had a brief brush with the then-revived Smashing Pumpkins, though he ultimately did not join the lineup. Instead, Corgan ended up playing bass himself on what would later become the 2007 record Zeitgeist.

“In the case of the Pumpkins, at the time, I didn't know Billy Corgan, but I knew he wasn’t the easiest person to work with,” he revealed in a 2024 Guitar World interview. However, he did find Corgan to be “quite an inspiring guy to work with for the two or three weeks that I did.”

Fans can expect to see Fiorentino's live chops with Garbage on their upcoming tour, which kicks off with a South American run in March and April.