“If there is a Jane’s Addiction in 2025, there will be new music. But you never know if there’s going to be a band at all”: Eric Avery on overcoming JA’s “unthinkable” time without Dave Navarro and his brief stints with Metallica and Smashing Pumpkins

By
published

The “backbone” of Jane’s Addiction reveals what he learned from his time with rock royalty, how he sculpted his unconventional approach to bass, and why cellphones are changing the way he thinks about tone

Eric Avery
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time has been kind to Jane’s Addiction: their songs were – and are – awesome. Jane Says, Been Caught Stealing and Three Days are just a few of their early calling cards, delivered before the original lineup of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery broke up in 1991.

There’s been more music from Jane’s over the years, with 2003’s Strays and 2011’s The Great Escape Artist. But those albums featured bassist Chris Chaney; Avery, the man Navarro calls the backbone of the band, was nowhere to be found.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.