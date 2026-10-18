“When Bob Marley was alive, everything was going smooth. After he passed, things got off track”: How Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett’s $100 million royalty lawsuit ended with a $3 million legal bill

What would reggae be without Bob Marley, and what would Marley’s music be without Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett’s rock-solid basslines?

After backing the Uniques at a session in 1968, Barrett, along with his younger brother, drummer Carlton Barrett, were employed by the late Upsetter himself, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, for numerous recordings, and likewise for Bunny Striker Lee. It was these musicians that brought ‘Family Man’ to the attention of Bob Marley.

As the legend has it, Marley was bemused at Barrett’s youth, thinking that his nickname indicated an experienced performer. In contrast, Barrett was as prolific in the bedroom as he was in the studio, siring at least 41 children.

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The Wailers went on to conquer the world with their roots reggae music throughout the ’70s and after the death of Bob Marley in 1981, Barrett kept the Wailers touring to spread the Rastafarian word through their music.

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Stir It Up (Live at The Old Grey Whistle, 1973) - YouTube Watch On

“I’ve played bass before Bob, with Bob, and after Bob, and along the way, I created a whole new concept of bass playing,” said Barrett in his October 2007 cover story. “That’s just my thing. That’s my destiny. We have to keep the music going for you all.”

In the years that followed, having taken on the role of musical director with the Wailers band, Barrett continued to speak of Marley in respectful, even mystical over-tones, but he couldn’t say the same of the Marley estate or Island Records.

In 2001 he sued for unpaid royalties, claiming that he was owed more than $100 million dating back to the early ’70s.

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The suit was later dismissed in London's High Court, leaving Family Man himself in debt for an alleged $3 million in legal fees.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't really want to say much. All I can tell you is that when Bob was alive, there wasn't any problem. Everything was going cool and smooth, but after he passed, things got off track. That was created by greed. What's supposed to come from anything bad like that?

“When we first decide to take reggae music to the next stage, we come together as singers and players to spread that message to the four corners of the earth. And we are still on the same mission today, no matter the crisis.”

It’s unlikely that anyone will ever catalog all of the sessions on which Family Man played, but you can hear his influence on any reggae, dub, trip-hop and two-tone bassline on pretty much any radio show at any time of any day.

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Trenchtown Rock (Live At The Rainbow 4th June 1977) - YouTube Watch On

And while Fams has also left his mark on a number of key sessions that have since become reggae and dub staples, he’ll always be best known for his Wailers legacy, which will undoubtedly continue to influence music around the world.

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, died at a Florida hospital on February 3, aged 77.