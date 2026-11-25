Chris Campbell, longtime bassist for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, has died at the age of 78.

Jim “Moose” Brown, who played guitar and keys in the band, shared the news on social media. Courtney, Campbell's wife, confirmed the bass player's death to Rolling Stone.

“I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my pal Chris Campbell, long-time member of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band,” Brown shared.

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“When I joined the band in 2006, Chris had already been with Bob for over 35 years! I’m so honoured to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together.”

Silver Bullet Band vocalist Shaun Murphy added, “I’m grieving the loss of my long-time friend and Silver Bullet bandmate, Chris Campbell…..RIP. Prayers and condolences to his wonderful wife, Courtney Campbell, and his three beautiful daughters!! I am forever grateful for all the cherished memories I have.”

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Campbell was raised in Plymouth, Michigan, and went on to become a staple of the Detroit club scene that birthed acts such as the MC5, the Stooges, and the Amboy Dukes.

He was offered a permanent spot in Bob Seger System after the group scored a hit with Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man in 1968.

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“I was hired in what I thought was a temporary job as bass player because Dan Honaker [the previous bassist] had just broken his wrist about a week before the Mongrel tour [in a motorcycle accident],” Campbell told Rolling Stone in 2011. “I had a week to prepare. I had to learn this album frontwards and backwards.”

Campbell later joined Seger when he formed the Silver Bullet Band, made up of Detroit-area musicians, for the 1974 album Seven.

“Bob called me…I think it was ’71, ’72,” he continued. “He said, ‘I’m thinking of putting a band together.’ I said to him, ‘That’s kind of bizarre; I have a keyboard player and a drummer.’ He goes, ‘I got a guitarist, Drew Abbott.’ That was the start of the Silver Bullet Band.”

Campbell played on every album credited to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, including the title track of 2017’s I Knew You When album, and participated in the 2018-2019 farewell tour.

“This is my life, and I’m very happy with it,” he concluded in his interview with Rolling Stone.

“I have wonderful kids and a good life, and we’re all friends. We’re all very fortunate. There’s no animosity and no fighting. Bob is our rock, our patriarch. We all look up to him. He’s so easy to work with. He’s a wonderful man, just as a human being.”