Flea is one of the most visible and admired representatives of rock and funk bass.

His bass playing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers has helped define some of the biggest records of the past four decades, while his unmistakable stage presence has also made him one of the genre’s most recognisable performers.

“When I was in my teens, I was listening to a lot of Flea,” said Vulfpeck’s Joe Dart. “He was such a visible bass player, and he was the guy.’”

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“Flea is one of these bass players who’s technically very good,” offered Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme. “But he still plays with emotion and so much feeling, and a real sense of harmony and melody.”

Beyond his work with the Chili Peppers, Flea has also explored jazz, collaborated with artists across multiple genres and even released a solo project.

He’s also a founding member of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing music education.

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From his iconic bass playing with the Chili Peppers, to his solo career and memorable film cameos, there’s plenty more to discover about one of rock’s most influential bassists. Test your knowledge in our quiz below.