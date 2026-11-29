Alongside Joe Zawinul and Wayne Shorter, Jaco Pastorius became a driving force in Weather Report’s most celebrated era, redefining what was possible on the electric bass and bringing the instrument firmly into the spotlight.

But behind the groundbreaking records and electrifying performances was a band that thrived on spontaneity, musical ambition and, occasionally, chaos – something that became abundantly clear on the opening night of Weather Report’s 1980 tour of Japan.

Drummer Peter Erskine revisited the extraordinary episode in a Facebook post, sharing a photograph of the Hibiya Park bandshell in Tokyo, where the concert took place on June 21, 1980.

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“It was the site of an ill-fated tour-opening concert,” wrote Erskine. “Jaco imploded and acted out his worst musical and self-destructive impulses in response to Zawinul’s dismissal of hearing a rough mix of Liberty City from Jaco’s as-yet-untitled Word of Mouth album during the flight from L.A. to Japan.

“In short, Jaco wouldn’t play any of the new music we had prepared for the tour but, rather, turned his amp up all the way and quoted snippets of Portrait of Tracy and the like while we were trying to play the concert.

“Not sure if I ever saw Joe Zawinul more upset.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The first thing for the road manager was to make sure that Joe and Jaco did not encounter one another backstage during or after the concert. Joe asked me to come to his hotel room afterwards, and we sat there trying to figure out what to do. Well, I sat there… Joe didn’t stop pacing back and forth across the room.

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“It seemed as though Jaco would be unable to continue the tour, so I was tasked with calling Tony Levin to see if he could jump on a plane and get himself to Tokyo ASAP. I think I reached his answering machine.”

Levin had the technical ability and improvisational instincts to handle Weather Report’s demanding arrangements. He was an established collaborator of Robert Fripp and Peter Gabriel, and was on the verge of joining King Crimson.

Levin also had a distinctive approach to the instrument, increasingly incorporating the Chapman Stick alongside conventional bass guitar. However, fate intervened, and Erskine was left to withdraw Zawinul’s offer.

“Zawinul called me very early the next morning, telling me, in essence, that everything was now okay… Jaco had knocked on Joe’s door, dressed in a suit, and extended his hand, offering an apology and asking for Joe’s forgiveness. I was then tasked with reaching out to Tony again to thank him.

“Meanwhile, Saito-san, the promoter, contacted all the media who had sent reviewers and asked them not to review the concert but, instead, to come to the band’s next show in Tokyo. Everyone agreed.”