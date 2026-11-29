Horace Panter on the tensions within The Specials and the making of Ghost Town: “We broke up because we couldn’t stand each other. It was hell to be around”
Written in response to rising unemployment and unpopular government policies, Ghost Town captured the spirit of the nation and became The Specials’ most enduring hit
In their heyday, The Specials spearheaded the two-tone ska revival that began in the UK in the late 1970s, merging authentic Jamaican rhythms with more aggressive guitar styles.
“There was this mod revival going on,’ said bassist Horace Panter in the May 2019 issue of Bass Player. “The Jam had arrived as a kind of punk explosion but they were wearing suits and riding scooters.
“Then there was this fully fledged mod thing with Secret Affair and stylistically it was kind of set, so we might have looked like a mod band but we played ska, which the mods kind of appropriated, but politically we were a lot more sussed.”
Compared to ska and rocksteady bands of the 1960s, The Specials brought a fuller instrumentation and faster tempos, fuelled by a harder punk-edged guitar sound.
“We were a couple of years older than a lot of those guys and we had all learnt to play in working-men’s clubs, so we always had that edge.
“We were three parts Bob Marley and The Wailers, two parts The Skatalites and three parts The Clash. We played ska faster than The Skatalites did, so onstage it would be really noisy. There were a lot of snarly adrenaline-fuelled guitar parts.”
Written in response to rising unemployment and unpopular government policies, Ghost Town became The Specials’ most enduring hit and captured the spirit of the nation. Yet behind its success, the band was on the brink of collapse.
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“Jerry wrote Ghost Town around about the time that the band was extremely dissatisfied with one another. We recorded it on an eight-track machine in Woodbine Street in Royal Leamington Spa. It was obvious that we weren’t happy, but it turned out to be the best thing we ever did – a real blaze of glory.”
The recording process was a far cry from the elaborate studio productions of the era. Rather than booking time in a facility equipped with dozens of tracks, the band worked with producer John Collins, who transformed his cellar into a makeshift live room.
“He recorded it, then mixed it down to two tracks in his front room in Tottenham, which I was really pleased about because at the time everyone was recording on 48 tracks and all this kind of stuff.
“But the studio wasn’t physically big enough so we recorded the bass, drums and keyboard parts separately, then the guitar, then the brass, and then the vocals.
“Everybody was stood in different parts of this huge room. Jerry walked out a couple of times. It was hell to be around.”
On its release in June 1981, Ghost Town reached Number 1 in the UK singles chart, but the group split two months later.
“People often say bands split up because of musical differences, but I think that's nonsense. The music is rarely the issue. The Specials broke up because we couldn’t stand each other. Ultimately, it came down to the people we were.
“I remember reading an interview with Robert Fripp from King Crimson in which he talked about three things that keep a band together: liking the music, liking the people and liking the money.
“His argument was that any two of those three could keep a band going, but you couldn't survive on just one. I thought that was a clever way of looking at it.”
Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.
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