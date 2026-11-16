“The producer said, ‘I need to talk to you about your bass tone ... it's terrible’”: How Jon Stockman crafted the colossal bass sound behind Karnivool’s Sound Awake

Growing up in Perth, Australia had some unique advantages for bassist Jon Stockman and his bandmates in Karnivool. “We weren’t driven to conform to a sound that would guarantee success,” he told Bass Player back in 2013. Still, on the band’s 2009 release, Sound Awake, Karnivool achieved international acclaim.

The melodically dense and rhythmically complex prog-rock soundscapes on the album – on Goliath and Set Fire To The Hive in particular – are dominated by Stockman’s monolithic basslines, which utilize a six-string bass in BF#BEGC tuning.

“On Sound Awake, our producer Forrester Savell and I spent a lot of time giving each track a signature bass sound. We really tried to get the right elements that suited what was going on with the drums and guitars.”

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Working with Forrester played a crucial role in shaping Stockman’s approach to the bass, particularly his understanding of tone.

“When I first started playing with Karnivool, I had no idea how to get a good bass sound. Forrester was at my first gig, and he introduced himself and said, ‘I need to talk to you about your bass tone ... it’s terrible.’

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“Ever since then, I’ve been developing my understanding of bass sound. You want the bass to occupy its own space without competing with everything else. That’s probably one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the years.”

What’s up with your tuning?

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When I went from four to six-string bass, I felt it was a huge jump to go from the B to G. I needed an accessible F# so I could just play the 5th above the B. Most of our songs are in the key of B, so my tuning now is BF#BEGC.

We’ve developed other tunings, but I try to stick with that because I don’t want to take a bunch of different basses on the road with me.

Was there a learning curve adapting to that tuning?

Definitely. And there wasn’t anyone to teach me. There are some really interesting patterns you can do, especially in the high registers – a lot of minor stuff is really easy to play on the top three strings. It's not logical where things are laid out, but once you get used to it, it’s got a beautiful, open sound and feel.

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What basses are you using?

I’ve got two Warwick basses: a custom Corvette and a neck-through Thumb. The first one I bought was a standard Corvette, but I eventually had a custom one made because I wanted a three-band EQ with midrange control. I found that really helpful for colouring my sound and having greater control over it.

Why did you opt for active electronics?

I don’t have anything against passive electronics. It really depends on what you’re using the bass guitar for and what kind of band you’re playing in. That’s what people sometimes forget when they get into these internet arguments about picks versus fingers or active versus passive.

I play with my fingers, but I’ll also use a pick if it sounds better for a particular track. There isn’t one universally correct approach. I like to keep an open mind, because sometimes it’s less about the equipment or technique itself and more about how you make it work with what’s going on around you.

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How did your approach differ between Sound Awake and Asymmetry?

With Asymmetry, the producer, Nick DiDia, and I were going for a more consistent sound from track to track. He’d point out that someone might hear one song and think, ‘Oh, the bass sounds better on that track.’ So we reached a compromise: one setup was more creative, while the other gave all the tracks a consistent thickness and presence. Everything else was just the icing on top.

You mentioned using the Darkglass B7K.

I use the Darkglass B7K a lot. The frequencies they’ve got are great, and I found I could isolate different parts of the distortion and get a huge range of sounds out of that one pedal. I only need about eight of them now to recreate everything live, so I don’t have to touch the settings!

How much of a compromise do you have to make when translating those studio sounds to the stage?

I try to make plenty of notes when I’m recording, documenting what I’ve done for each song, but it gets too expensive to try to recreate everything exactly as it was recorded, and it's largely unnecessary anyway. Ultimately, it’s not about sounding exactly like the record. It’s about performing the songs.

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After all these years of touring, has life on the road become any less chaotic?

When you get inside the Karnivool world and see the actual mechanics of how everything works, you sometimes wonder how anything happens at all!

Our tour manager describes going into a venue as being like dropping a bag of marbles, then having to go around and pick them all up again before the gig – or afterwards. That’s pretty much what it’s like. So, yeah, that’s my band!