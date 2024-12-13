“I couldn’t be happier to come back after all these years”: Pantera’s Rex Brown rejoins Spector’s artist ranks – less than a year after dropping his first Epiphone signature

Brown relied on his Spector basses for the band’s final three albums, and took his stash on the road after Pantera reformed in 2022

Rex Brown
(Image credit: Metal Dave Gonzalez)

Rex Brown has rejoined Spector as a signature artist mere months after the Pantera bass guitar player launched an Epiphone signature guitar.

The NY-based luthier has championed Brown’s “unparalleled talent,” calling him a “pivotal figure in the heavy metal scene”. Notably, the high-profile return comes after the long-awaited release of his first Epiphone build earlier this year.

