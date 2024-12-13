“I couldn’t be happier to come back after all these years”: Pantera’s Rex Brown rejoins Spector’s artist ranks – less than a year after dropping his first Epiphone signature
Brown relied on his Spector basses for the band’s final three albums, and took his stash on the road after Pantera reformed in 2022
Rex Brown has rejoined Spector as a signature artist mere months after the Pantera bass guitar player launched an Epiphone signature guitar.
The NY-based luthier has championed Brown’s “unparalleled talent,” calling him a “pivotal figure in the heavy metal scene”. Notably, the high-profile return comes after the long-awaited release of his first Epiphone build earlier this year.
The bassist’s low-end contributions were a key component of Pantera’s success, underpinning Dimebag Darrell’s groove metal fireworks. Spector basses were his weapon of choice for the band’s last three records, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill, and Reinventing the Steel.
Brown switched up his rig for his latter days with Down, the doom-laden project he started with Phil Anselmo in the wake of Dimebag’s death, 20 years ago this December. He pivoted to Warwick for a signature in 2015 and dropped his first Epiphone Thunderbird signature at the start of 2024.
However, when Pantera reunited in 2022, Brown brought his collection of Spector basses along for the ride as he entered his fourth decade of using its instruments, which have starred at the shows alongside his Epiphones.
“Spector Basses have been a staple of my sound since ’93,” Brown beams. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play ’em and beat the hell out of ’em for all of these years. The tonal mixtures of their basses have grown into legend. I couldn’t be happier to come back to Spector after all these years, a company on the cutting edge of brilliance.”
“Rex Brown and Pantera changed heavy music forever, becoming icons in the metal genre,” says Spector’s Taylor McLam, believing it was “instrumental in achieving the band’s signature sound”.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Intriguingly, a final comment from the luthier – “I’m excited to see what we can create as we head into 2025” – and a press tease that says, “This collaboration promises exciting future endeavors, including the development of signature models in 2025” – all but confirms that another Rex Brown signature, perhaps one that harks back to the height of Pantera’s powers, could be in the pipeline.
As for how this all affects his relationship with Epiphone and Gibson, it remains to be seen. Dual-brand partnerships are not uncommon these days, so Brown could perhaps continue to endorse both companies in the new year.
Visit Spector for more.
