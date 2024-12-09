“I won seven guitar contests in a row. When I went to enter again, they said, ‘No, don’t even enter – you’re going to judge the next one’”: Dimebag Darrell discusses his love of soloing – even when it was uncool – and dishes advice in his final interview

Features
By
published

20 years ago, we lost one of guitar's brightest, most gregarious talents to a horrific act of violence. In his final interview, Dimebag Darrell reflected on the changing nature of the business, and the wide musical palette that informed his oft-imitated playing

Dimebag Darrell performs onstage with Damageplan at SOMA in San Diego, California on May 2, 2004
(Image credit: William Hames/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

The following interview was conducted by Joshua Gropp on Dec. 1, 2004, on Damageplan’s tour bus outside the Phoenix in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. At the time, Gropp was a 22- year-old jazz guitar student at Humber College in Toronto. He interviewed Dime for the school newspaper, the Humber College Et Cetera.

When you were a teenager you were known for winning most of the local guitar contests. What was it that prompted you to enter those contests?

Joshua Gropp