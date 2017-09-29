Billy Corgan Unveils "The Spaniards" Music Video

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

About a month ago, Billy Corgan—now officially operating under his full name, William Patrick Corgan—announced a new solo album, Ogilala.

Produced by Rick Rubin, Ogilala is a marked departure from Corgan's work with the Smashing Pumpkins, relying more on spare, piano or acoustic guitar-driven arrangements.

Now, Corgan has unveiled the music video for the second single from the album, the measured, somber ballad, "The Spaniards." You can watch the video—which is comprised of scenes from Pillbox, Corgan's upcoming silent film—below.

"Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like," Corgan said of working with Rubin on Ogilala. "Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction."

You can preorder Ogilalahere.