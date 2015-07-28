Brian Setzer Announces 'Rockin' Rudolph' Christmas Album — Video

Brian Setzer has announced Rockin' Rudolph, his first Christmas studio album in 10 years.

Fans can pre-order a limited edition, numbered deluxe package of the album—which is set for an October 16 release via Surfdog Records—right here.

You also can watch a preview of the album's title track below.

"It's been about 10 years since I made a Christmas record," Setzer said.

"[Christmas music] just seems to get more popular every year. They're classic songs and you wonder after a couple records how many of them are left. Once you dig in you find, wow! I've haven't done 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' you know. I've never done 'Here Comes Santa Claus!'"

Setzer and the Brian Setzer Orchestra are also set to embark on their 12th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour, the dates of which will be announced in August.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra Rockin' Rudolph from Surfdog Records on Vimeo.