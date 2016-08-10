Citizen Zero Premiere New Album, 'State of Mind'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of State of Mind, the new album by Citizen Zero.

Fans of GuitarWorld.com might recognize Cititzen Zero's guitarist, Sammy Boller, who has been writing our popular Secrets of Shred lessons (with tab and video!) for several years. You can check them out right here.

"This record was written at a very volatile time in our lives," Boller says. "Even now, nearly two years after we recorded the final notes, the music still seems like it came from a different place—somewhere beyond ourselves. We're just a few kids from Detroit with a dream, and this album embodies that spirit."

"We let the writing process of this record totally consume us—every word and every note tells a story," adds Josh LeMay (guitar/vocals). "We have dreamed of releasing a first record our entire lives. It feels like at any moment we could wake up from an incredible dream."

Check out the entire album below, and be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments!

State of Mind drops Friday, August 12, via Wind-up Records. For more about Citizen Zero, follow along on Facebook.