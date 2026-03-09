“I was a little uncomfortable, to be honest”: Why Myles Kennedy felt uneasy using Jeff Buckley’s Telecaster to play Hallelujah

Kennedy played Buckley’s iconic 'Grace' Tele for a special tribute performance of Hallelujah in 2019

In 2019, Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy played Jeff Buckley’s iconic Telecaster for a special performance of Hallelujah in Paris – but the guitarist says he didn’t feel worthy of the honor.

Originally released by Leonard Cohen in 1982, Buckley made the tender ballad his own years later when he released it as part of his Grace record in 1994. Indeed, his version regularly sits high in lists of the greatest songs of all time.

“Playing Jeff's guitar was amazing, though I truly didn't feel worthy of it,” he confesses. “I was a little uncomfortable, to be honest. I gradually convinced myself that it was okay. It's just a guitar that's part of this incredible history. All I had to do was not taint that history!”

“It's just an early-to-mid ‘80s Tele, but there's something weird about how the pickup was wired,” he reveals. “Apparently, there's something technically wrong with it, at least from what [Matt's Guitar Shop owner] Matt Lucas explained to me. That's what gives it that beautiful shimmery sound. It's all down to this imperfection, which makes it even cooler. When you plug it in, you think, 'Oh yeah, there's that sound!’”

In related news, Buckley was recently nominated for a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Grammy-winning guitarist Ella Feingold believes he's more than worthy of the honor.

