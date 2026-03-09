Janelle Monáe’s new guitar of choice is the cheapest Epiphone Les Paul ever released
The multi-instrumentalist donned one of the most budget-friendly guitars Epiphone has ever released when teasing her new era
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Multi-hyphenate artist Janelle Monáe has donned a wide range of guitars over the years, including a Fender Duo-Sonic HS and even a Squier Precision Bass in her earlier performances.
Now, in a new social media post hinting at a new artistic (and musical) era, Monáe is seen wielding the cheapest Les Paul Epiphone ever released – and playing neo-soul and jazz-inflected musings.
The Epiphone Les Paul SL, which launched in 2017, retails at around $99, and with slim ceramic single-coil units and a budget-friendly price tag, echoes Gibson's ’60s entry-level staple, the Melody Maker.Article continues below
Monáe opts for the Sunset Yellow colorway and plays through a VOX AC15 – a curious pairing considering that her musical director, Kellindo, typically uses Fender Hot Rod Deluxe amps on her records, with the Marshall Plexi ’59 being his all-time favorite.
A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)
A photo posted by on
“It’s the holy grail,” he told Guitar World in 2020. “There’s something about the hand-wired versions that seem to have everything I like from Marshall, Fender and Vox all in one. What I love about Plexis in particular is how they receive distortion pedals with rewarding feedback. You can really milk it.”
As for Monáe, her relationship with the instrument goes way back – and marked a pivotal point in her artistic journey. “It takes me back to when I first started," she told The Guardian in a 2014 interview. "I am playing the guitar, and that is what I was doing when I decided I wanted to be an independent artist."
“I studied at the American Musical and Dramatics Academy in New York,” she extrapolated in a Red Bull Music Academy interview. “I studied acting, and music, and musical theater. When I left school there I moved to Atlanta, and I actually lived on the campus of the historically black colleges.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I would perform at all the dorm lounges, like literally go into the dorm lounge areas and have a guitar and just be performing, and how I would find out if my music was any good is I would measure by okay, are they stopping it?”
And, speaking of Epiphone, the brand recently teamed up with Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist guitarist, singer-songwriter, and actress Fatoumata Diawara on a new signature model, making her the first woman of color to receive an Epiphone signature guitar.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.