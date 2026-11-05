Fender teams up with Loog for three-string Precision Bass: “We're inspiring young musicians to discover the joy of playing”

Fender has expanded its child-friendly guitar range with a fresh collaboration with Loog that introduces Loog’s first-ever bass, and a Butterscotch Blonde Tele.

Loog instruments are short-scale, and serve up just three strings by way of soft-launching the instrument to kids as young as six. The idea is to scale down the intimidation factor, and have youngsters fall in love with the fun and creative aspects of the electric guitar, before eventually leveling up to a six-string.

A Strat and a Tele made up the firm’s first Fender collab in 2024, with a Gibson tie-in following in 2025. Here, a compact Precision Bass and vintage-inspired Tele add to the lot, which also includes a Hello Kitty Strat.

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The Precision Bass represents the first time that Loog has made a bass. Specifically, it celebrates the original 1951 model with a single pickup design and a “surprisingly big sound.”

A much shorter scale than the original, it was designed to be comfortable in the hands of tiny tots, while still feeling and sounding like an authentic low-end bringer. The bass is available in Candy Apple Red, Sea Foam Green and a limited edition Hello Kitty Black edition.

The Tele comes equipped with a black pickguard and is again inspired by the 1951 Tele. Both models feature official Fender headstocks and standard 1/4” jack inputs so they can plug into regular amplifiers, combos, and amp modelers.

(Image credit: Fender)

“For 75 years, the Telecaster and Precision Bass have helped shape the sound of music,” says James Chippendale, Fender Senior Director, Lifestyle & Licensing. “Our partnership with Loog brings these iconic instruments to a new generation of players.

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“Together with Loog, we're inspiring young musicians to discover the joy of playing, express themselves and begin a lifelong connection with music.”

The Fender x Loog Precision Bass and Butterscotch Blonde Tele are both priced at $229/£199 and available now.

See Fender for more info.