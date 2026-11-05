Positive Grid adds NAM support to BIAS X – could Spark be next?

Positive Grid’s BIAS X is the latest amp modeling tech to support NAM A2, the next generation of modeling software, leading to speculation that its Spark line will be next.

The open-source software was unveiled in June, with the people behind it believing it will be “a turning point for the industry,” giving players access to highly accurate amp modeling tools, as well as a vast array of pro-level tones via the TONE 3000 platform.

Its launch has kickstarted an amp modeler arms race, with Blackstar the first firm to integrate it into a product via the Beam MINI. Zoom’s $300 Neurig modeler, which dropped last month, looks set to be a market disruptor, with Fender announcing it is working to embed it into the Tone Master Pro. Fractal is also bringing it to Axe-Fx, while HeadRush modelers already feature the tech.

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BIAS X, which already packs an impressive AI tone generation tool, is the latest to join the NAM A2 ranks via a free update.

This means that users can load NAM captures directly into the plugin. They load into the amp slot, and can therefore be combined with the BIAS X’s effects and tone controls for further personalization and tone-fiddling.

BIAS X Update - NAM (Neural Amp Modeler) v1.3.0 - YouTube Watch On

Positive Grid hopping onto the hype train, then, feels like a precursor to its celebrated Spark modelers doing likewise. The growing family of products, which takes in everything from AI-powered combos and headphone amps to an all-powerful pedal, has been winning fans over in double quick time in recent years. It will be a huge move if Spark products can natively support NAM A2 in the near future.

Expect to hear more companies following suit in the coming months as those not moving with the times may fear being left behind.

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