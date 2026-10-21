“A late career blessing”: The Eagles add more dates to record-breaking Las Vegas Sphere residency

The Eagles are prolonging their retirement party by extending their stay at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The all-American rock legends are tagging two more dates onto their already record-breaking stint at the venue.

The extra shows, on January 8 and 9 next year, means they’re pulling even further away from the 48-show residency record set by Dead & Company during a thrill-a-minute stay that ended last year.

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In total, the band will play 74 shows at the 20,000-capacity venue, spanning 37 weekends.

They’re currently sharing the space with thrash giants Metallica, who kicked off their residency earlier this month and notably, this is one of four extensions to their stay since their first Sphere show.

Don Henley has previously said their Sphere shows, which began on back in 2024, were “a later career blessing” and so they’ll play close to a centenary of shows there. They’ve already played to over a million fans at the venue.

Chris Holt has been part of those performances since January 17, 2025, following Steuart Smith’s retirement, and he didn’t even have to audition for the gig.

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Aside from that notable changing of the guard, the shows have been full of highlights so far, not least for giving Joe Walsh an excuse to bring different instruments to the stage, including using a Squier Telecaster to play his solo classic, Rocky Mountain Way (via Reddit). He may even break out his Yamaha Revstar again.

The band has been tweaking their immersive visuals since opening night with one key highlight – spoiler ahead – being Vince Gill’s ‘rooftop’ guitar solo during In the City.

Elsewhere, Roger Waters has come out firing at James Hetfield after his controversial statements made early into the band’s sphere residency which seem to poke fun at the recent fallout surrounding Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour.

And John Mayer – fresh from developing his creative solution to the venue’s noise restrictions with Dead & Company – will reunite his blues trio to return to the venue as a solo artist next year.

Tickets for the Eagles’ record-smashing shows at the Sphere start at $175, and will be the band’s last.

Visit The Sphere for more info.