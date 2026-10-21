“A late career blessing”: The Eagles add more dates to record-breaking Las Vegas Sphere residency
The band will take their total show count to 74 across a residency that will now extend into 2027
The Eagles are prolonging their retirement party by extending their stay at the Las Vegas Sphere.
The all-American rock legends are tagging two more dates onto their already record-breaking stint at the venue.
The extra shows, on January 8 and 9 next year, means they’re pulling even further away from the 48-show residency record set by Dead & Company during a thrill-a-minute stay that ended last year.
In total, the band will play 74 shows at the 20,000-capacity venue, spanning 37 weekends.
They’re currently sharing the space with thrash giants Metallica, who kicked off their residency earlier this month and notably, this is one of four extensions to their stay since their first Sphere show.
Don Henley has previously said their Sphere shows, which began on back in 2024, were “a later career blessing” and so they’ll play close to a centenary of shows there. They’ve already played to over a million fans at the venue.
Chris Holt has been part of those performances since January 17, 2025, following Steuart Smith’s retirement, and he didn’t even have to audition for the gig.
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Aside from that notable changing of the guard, the shows have been full of highlights so far, not least for giving Joe Walsh an excuse to bring different instruments to the stage, including using a Squier Telecaster to play his solo classic, Rocky Mountain Way (via Reddit). He may even break out his Yamaha Revstar again.
The band has been tweaking their immersive visuals since opening night with one key highlight – spoiler ahead – being Vince Gill’s ‘rooftop’ guitar solo during In the City.
Elsewhere, Roger Waters has come out firing at James Hetfield after his controversial statements made early into the band’s sphere residency which seem to poke fun at the recent fallout surrounding Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour.
And John Mayer – fresh from developing his creative solution to the venue’s noise restrictions with Dead & Company – will reunite his blues trio to return to the venue as a solo artist next year.
Tickets for the Eagles’ record-smashing shows at the Sphere start at $175, and will be the band’s last.
Visit The Sphere for more info.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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