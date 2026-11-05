I dug through all 720 guitars in Thomann's 70% off Cyber Sale to find 7 handpicked guitar deals I rate – including Gibson, PRS, ESP, Harley Benton, and more
Explore price drops on a massive range of popular guitars, amps and effects in this early Black Friday sale at Thomann
Well, Black Friday season is here, and while it’s supposed to be a one-day event, it seems nobody told Thomann, as they have just launched their Cyber Deals sale, which runs until November 30.
If you are in the UK or Europe, this epic sale is your chance to grab a bargain, with crazy discounts on everything from Gibson and ESP electric guitars, Martin acoustic guitars, and a whole bunch of pedals. So if you’re in the market for anything guitar-related, then this is the place for you.
Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale
The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Delas sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 30th of November to get involved.
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We must say we are very impressed with the deals on offer here, with some being the best we've seen all year. So whether you are looking for a heavily discounted beginner acoustic guitar, a tasty discount on a shred-tastic metal guitar, or a stellar deal on a brand new Les Paul, you’ll definitely find it at Thomann.
Below are some of our highlights. If you want to browse more guitar-related deals, check out our Black Friday guitar deals page.
The ESP LTD EC-1000 Piezo QM STB is a high-performance single-cut electric guitar offering extraordinary tonal versatility. With a quilted maple top over mahogany, high-output humbuckers, and a Fishman Powerbridge piezo system, it seamlessly blends classic electric crunch with authentic acoustic tones. It is ideal for musicians needing stage reliability without swapping instruments mid-set.
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The PRS SE Studio is a highly versatile HSS-style guitar with a mahogany body, figured maple veneer, and a shallow violin carve. Equipped with two Narrowfield DD “S” pickups and a 58/15 LT “S” bridge humbucker, it delivers rich midrange, articulate cleans, and punchy high-gain tones across a 25-inch scale length.
Read more: PRS SE Studio review
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This versatile Les Paul is raw power personified, and while you are stuck with that out-of-phase middle position, it adds another texture that can help you track parts on a recording and chase Greeny’s tone.
Read more: Gibson Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard review
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The N2.6T is just as impressive as the fixed-bridge variant, with the new TILT vibrato being a very elegant and accomplished device that really adds to the experience. If the prospect of a Strandberg appeals, but you’ve been waiting for the right vibrato model, now is surely the time.
Read more: Strandberg Boden Standard N2.6T review
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The Solar Guitars A1.7AAN is a high-performance 7-string built for heavy metal and modern rock. Featuring a sleek Type A body shape, smooth neck joint, and high-output pickups, it provides fierce midrange attack, tight low-end response, and effortless high-fret access for aggressive riffing and complex soloing.
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The Harley Benton SC-Custom III Baritone AB offers extended-range low-end power in an affordable single-cut design. Built with an extended scale length to maintain string tension at lower tunings, it features powerful humbucking pickups that deliver punchy distortion and clear cleans, making it perfect for modern metal, rock, and drop-tuned riffs.
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There’s a lot to appreciate here. The guitar delivers the exceptional playability we’ve come to expect from contemporary Gibson, and the build quality is impeccable. It’s beautifully finished, perfectly set up straight out of the box, and features a unique aesthetic sure to turn heads. This Les Paul Special is a fitting tribute to 50 years of instrument making in the heart of Music City.
Read more: Gibson Les Paul Music City Special 50th Anniversary review
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Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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