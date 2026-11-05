I dug through all 720 guitars in Thomann's 70% off Cyber Sale to find 7 handpicked guitar deals I rate – including Gibson, PRS, ESP, Harley Benton, and more

Well, Black Friday season is here, and while it’s supposed to be a one-day event, it seems nobody told Thomann, as they have just launched their Cyber Deals sale, which runs until November 30.

If you are in the UK or Europe, this epic sale is your chance to grab a bargain, with crazy discounts on everything from Gibson and ESP electric guitars , Martin acoustic guitars , and a whole bunch of pedals. So if you’re in the market for anything guitar-related, then this is the place for you.

Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale

The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Delas sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 30th of November to get involved. Read more Read less ▼

We must say we are very impressed with the deals on offer here, with some being the best we've seen all year. So whether you are looking for a heavily discounted beginner acoustic guitar, a tasty discount on a shred-tastic metal guitar, or a stellar deal on a brand new Les Paul, you’ll definitely find it at Thomann.

Below are some of our highlights. If you want to browse more guitar-related deals, check out our Black Friday guitar deals page.

Save 44% (£680) ESP LTD EC-1000 Piezo: was £1,529 now £849 at Thomann The ESP LTD EC-1000 Piezo QM STB is a high-performance single-cut electric guitar offering extraordinary tonal versatility. With a quilted maple top over mahogany, high-output humbuckers, and a Fishman Powerbridge piezo system, it seamlessly blends classic electric crunch with authentic acoustic tones. It is ideal for musicians needing stage reliability without swapping instruments mid-set. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (£510) PRS SE Studio: was £1,019 now £509 at Thomann The PRS SE Studio is a highly versatile HSS-style guitar with a mahogany body, figured maple veneer, and a shallow violin carve. Equipped with two Narrowfield DD “S” pickups and a 58/15 LT “S” bridge humbucker, it delivers rich midrange, articulate cleans, and punchy high-gain tones across a 25-inch scale length. Read more: PRS SE Studio review Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% (£260) Solar A1.7AAN: was £1,359 now £1,099 at Thomann The Solar Guitars A1.7AAN is a high-performance 7-string built for heavy metal and modern rock. Featuring a sleek Type A body shape, smooth neck joint, and high-output pickups, it provides fierce midrange attack, tight low-end response, and effortless high-fret access for aggressive riffing and complex soloing. Read more Read less ▼