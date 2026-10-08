Oasis' critically acclaimed documentary, Don't Look Back In Anger, is scheduled to hit streaming on Friday, October 9, and you can get a front-row seat to the action via a Disney+ or Hulu subscription.

Focusing on the band's return to the live stage in 2025, it includes never-before-seen footage from an interview with Liam and Noel Gallagher, as well as full performances of classic tracks like Wonderwall, Slide Away, D'You Know What I Mean?, and Half The World Away.

The film has already been a hit at the UK and Ireland box offices earlier this month. It's proven a hit with audiences and critics, earning a 97% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience rating of 98.

Read on to find out how to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger for yourself, no matter where you are in the world.

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A VPN is a great option to enable you to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 75% off the usual price.

How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

To watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, you'll need a Disney+ or Hulu subscription. Here's the latest US and UK prices:

Unfortunately, there's no free trial for Disney+ or Hulu, but there are often special offers on the services throughout the year, so keep an eye out.

How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere

If you're traveling for work or happen to be on holiday, you can still catch the action by using a VPN.

A VPN changes your IP location, allowing you to watch the film no matter where you are in the world. At Guitar World, we recommend NordVPN. It's currently reduced by 75%, so it's a great time to sign up, and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.

How to use a VPN

1. Install your VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Guitar World's favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss out on seeing Don't Look Back In Anger as soon as it arrives, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Disney+/Hulu account as usual.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it, you're all set to watch this critically acclaimed documentary as you prepare for the Oasis 2027 tour!

Watch the trailer

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Clip | Now Playing in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, CA

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, CA

Sep 04: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 05: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 11: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 25: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 26: Knebworth Park, UK

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

What else is on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the many streaming services available, and it has a small number of quality music documentaries to tune into once you're done watching Oasis.

The service features the likes of Peter Jackson's Beatles doc Let It Be and the three-part Beatles series Get Back. Other musical highlights include the brilliant Travis Barker documentary Louder Than Fear, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Summer ’82: When Zappa Came To Sicily, Abbey Road: If These Walls Could Sing, Hip-Hop And The White House, and the 2024 biopic The Beach Boys.

For a lot of people, the real draw of Disney+ and the reason many have subscriptions for years is that it's home to the entire Star Wars universe – all the classic movies are here, alongside spin-offs such as The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Clone Wars animated series. There's even an option to watch everything in timeline order.

Marvel content is another draw, and like the Star Wars content, it's crammed with flicks, series, and shorts – and the ability to binge on the entire MCU complete timeline.