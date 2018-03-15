Courtney Barnett Unveils New "Need a Little Time" Music Video

Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett has unveiled the second single from her upcoming solo album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. It's called "Need a Little Time," and you can watch the music video for it above.

For those in need of a primer, "Need a Little Time" is a perfect slice of Barnett's strengths: refreshingly candid lyrics and some truly fantastic fretwork. The surreal video for the song—which was directed by Danny Cohen—finds Barnett floating through space.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is Barnett's second solo album, following her widely acclaimed 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Barnett's most recent release was 2017's Lotta Sea Lice, a collaboration with Kurt Vile.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is set for a May 18 release via Milk/Mom + Pop. You can preorder it here.

For more on Courtney Barnett, follow along on Facebook.